Bach contestant’s major interview blunder

Series favourite Brooke Blurton has all but confirmed she will leave The Bachelor mansion on Wednesday

Series favourite Brooke Blurton has all but confirmed she will leave The Bachelor mansion on Wednesday

WITH it down to the final three contestants, who wins The Bachelor is supposed to be one of television's closest guarded secrets.

But a slip of the tongue from Brooke Blurton has all but confirmed speculation she will be leaving the series on Wednesday night.

During an interview with NW magazine, Brooke spoke about her relationship with Nick Cummins in the past tense - before swiftly correcting herself.

Bet Brooke wishes she could take back that interview.



"I don't do things by halves, and the 'L' word means a lot to me. There was a lot of potential for the relationship … Or there is, sorry," Brooke said.

According to multiple media reports, Brooke will walk out of the competition during Wednesday night's episode, leaving Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman in the running for Nick.

A preview for the episode has confirmed that one contestant will dump the Honey Badger but her identity was not revealed in the teaser.

Nick looks upset as the contestant leaves The Bachelor mansion.

The teaser clip shows an emotional Nick with his head bowed as he tells the contestant: "I can walk you out of the house."

According to Woman's Day, the 23-year-old youth worker will dump Nick after realising she doesn't feel strongly enough about him to stay in the competition.

"Brooke left because she was just not falling for him," an insider told the magazine. "She was rejecting his advances and realised her feelings weren't as strong as his."

Meanwhile today Nick flew out of Australia for Papua New Guinea where he will embark on a Kokoda Trail trip until October 11.

Nick and athletic performance specialist James Brodie prior to leaving for their Kokoda Trail trek.

His absence is a surprise move given previous Bachelors have been required to be in Sydney and Melbourne the week of the finale episode to give press interviews alongside the series winner.

James Brodie, who is completing the charity trek with Nick, told the Manly Daily he thinks the sport star's reality TV stint would have helped prepare him for the gruelling trip.

"If he can deal with 30 women I'm pretty sure walking through the jungle for eight days is going to be a walk in the park," he said.

- The Bachelor continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.