Bach star ‘MIA’ since show finished

He is one of reality TV's biggest stars, having appeared in three different versions of The Bachelor franchise.

But Richie Strahan is said to be turning his back on reality TV after an unsuccessful stint on Bachelor in Paradise last year, one former contestant has claimed.

Rachael Gouvignon, who competed for Richie on the 2016 season of The Bachelor and was reunited with him on Bachelor in Paradise, said the reality star has "gone MIA".

"I knew that he struggled at the end so I asked him how he was going and I really don't think he wants anything to do with the show anymore," Rachael claimed in an Instagram live video, according to Daily Mail Australia.

RELATED: Alex Nation reveals brutal Bachelor in Paradise dumping

"He's gone MIA, that ship has sailed."

Bachelor in Paradise was Richie's third time looking for love on reality TV, with the ropes technician first making his TV debut on Sam Frost's season of The Bachelorette.

After coming in fourth, the fan favourite was given a second shot at love this time as the suitor on The Bachelor the following year.

But Richie faced a public backlash when he chose Alex Nation over the more popular Nikki Gogan.

His relationship with Alex soon fizzled after just a few months together and Richie soon began shunning red carpet events he had been a regular at during their romance.

Alex said Richie had struggled after The Bachelor saw him labelled by viewers "Australia's most hated man" and she was surprised that he had returned to Bachelor in Paradise.

The two exes were reunited in Fiji for the show, where they discussed the "grubby" details of their split.

Richie Strahan and Alex Nation had been red carpet regulars during their romance. Picture: Richard Dobson

"I kind of thought, from knowing him and being with him and (understanding) his feelings and emotions towards it … He struggled after the show," Alex told TV Week last month.

"I won't speak on his behalf, but I know things were quite hard for him given the audience's view and the reception we got from Australia.

"I kind of thought there was an off chance that he would be there, but I was actually quite surprised that he was there."

Unlike other Bachelor in Paradise contestants, Richie has not shared a single post on Instagram about the show, with his last photo shared in February and he has done hardly any press interviews.

Alex Nation and Richie Strahan were reunited on Bachelor in Paradise.

Apart from his confrontation with Alex during the first week of Bachelor in Paradise Richie received minimal screen time on the show.

His only Paradise storyline was his romance with Cass Wood, however, the two never even kissed during their flirtation.

Richie ultimately decided to leave Fiji without Cass as he was unsure his feelings were strong enough to carry a relationship outside the show, telling her he was fearful of making the same mistakes again.

In his departure interview with 10 Daily, Richie said his conversation with Cass was his "lowest on the show" and seeing Alex in Fiji had been "emotionally very difficult to handle".

"It's hard to try and explore and be in Paradise when you've got a lot going on upstairs," he said.

"The first three to four days in Paradise I wasn't myself, I was still there it was just emotionally very difficult to handle. After that I sprang into action and became myself."