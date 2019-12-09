Menu
Bachelorette Angie Kent opens up about split rumours

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
9th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
Bachelorette Angie Kent has hit out at false claims that her chosen winner Carlin Sterritt dumped her to reconcile with his ex-wife Taran Higgins.

Kent, 29, told Confidential that life is a whirlwind one month after the dramatic show finale which saw her choose F45 trainer Sterritt, 31, over runner-up Timm Hanly, but she's been taken aback by some of the persistent rumours surrounding their relationship.

"We definitely haven't split," she said at the AACTA Awards.

"There's been a lot of rumours that we've split or that I've been with someone else or he's back with his ex-wife - it's not true!"

Angie Kent and Carlin in The Bachelorette Australia.
The couple have been spending quality time together since the show and are making a conscious effort to block out all of the noise.

"It's been nuts, we were in hiding for three months and then only a few weeks ago we had the finale and to be able to say his name and be out and about is surreal," said Kent.

"We went away for the last week so it was nice to be just us two doing normal couple things."

Following the finale last month, Sterritt confirmed he was officially divorced from Higgins after their marriage became a huge talking point on and off the show.

"I am now divorced," he previously said.

"It was pretty straightforward because we didn't have any property or kids together, so we just filled out all the forms online."

It appears that Kent and Sterritt won't be getting engaged any time soon, as he previously said they're happy taking things slow.

"There is no doubt in our mind that this is a long-term thing and we are not just in it for the sake of it," he said last month.

"We definitely want to pursue a future together but talking about marriage is pretty early."

