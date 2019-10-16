Bachelorette intruder looking for second chance with Angie

Ryan Anderson has already had two broken hearts - he doesn't want another one.

The 33-year-old will tonight make his debut on The Bachelorette as an intruder vying for Angie Kent's affections.

The ex-RSPCA inspector already knows Kent, online anyway, as the pair share a love of animals.

"We were messaging on socials (social media) about dog stuff and I was going to ask her out when I heard she was the new Bachelorette," Anderson said.

"I missed the opportunity to ask her out so decided to sign up and go the long way about getting a date."

Anderson suffers from a heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot which has seen him undergo two heart surgeries when he was younger. He is due for another replacement valve in the next couple of years as he has to have surgery every 10 to 15 years.

"It is a conversation starter," he said of his scar, declaring that he is "fighting fit" and has no ongoing health issues despite his condition.

"When I was younger I was self-conscious about it but now I own it. I usually tell people I get it from a lawn bowls accident to try and break the ice. Even though it is a serious condition I'm really grateful I'm able to receive the care I need, especially when there are people out there who are not able to get the care they require."

Anderson joins the show a week in to the series and is expected to cause a stir among the 16 suitors in the competition.

Interestingly, he has not seen any of the show.

"I don't own a TV so haven't had a chance to watch yet," he said.

