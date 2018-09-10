Bachie update: Find out who's in the lead as polls near end
THE votes have been pouring it, with most of the region having their say on who this year's Bachelor and Bachelorette finalists should be.
So far, 891 readers have voted for which man and woman they think should make it through to the date at the end.
At 4pm, coming in at first place for the ladies is 20-year-old Chenae Hetrick with 31 per cent of votes.
The family-orientated, easy-going Pulp supervisor is looking for a guy who "doesn't take himself too seriously, who likes to have fun and just lives everyday as it comes”.
In second place is Tyler Roberts with 16 per cent.
Coming in third is Simone Stokes with 15 per cent.
In fourth is Taylah Welsh with 10 per cent.
And in fifth is a tie with Allyson Ramsay and Sara Graffunder both sitting at 6 per cent of the women's votes.
For the men, leading the pack is 18-year-old Kelly Tansey with 33 per cent of the men's votes.
The laid-back ocean-lover is looking for an adventurous woman who is "always up to do something, go places and have a laugh”.
In second place is Ed Barrett with 29 per cent.
Coming in third is Nathan Tinny with 11 per cent.
Fourth in the running is Harley Bartlett with 7 per cent.
And in fifth is Zach Cheyne with 6 per cent.
Voting is still open, so there's still a chance to send your favourite through to the final date valued at $250.
Get your votes in here before the polls close on Wednesday.