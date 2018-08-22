Back burn covers Rocky in smoke

A BACK burning operation on Mount Archer has clouded parts of Rockhampton in blankets of thick smoke.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has been conducting the containment burn since Wednesday morning and will likely continue to burn in the days to come.

QFES Inspector, Les Williams, said he was pleased with the progress so far.

Back burn operations on Mt Archer Allan Reinikka ROK220818afires3

"So far we're making steady progress,” Mr Williams said.

"We've had quite high humidity which has slowed down the burn but it has actually paid off because it also makes the burn a lot safer and less damaging on the vegetation as well.”

Back burn: Back burn at Mt Archer

"We expect to be at least a couple of days on this part of the containment burn and then we're expecting that once the fire heads off towards north and south from here we'll have quite a few more days of following up with further containment burns in other parts of the range as well.”

Mr Williams also said because of the challenging terrain and being in the early stages of the containment burn, it can sometimes be a difficult task to control.

"At this stage we're still putting in the containment lines and back burning so I wouldn't say we're absolutely in control of this fire yet,” he said.

"Once we complete this first stage of the back burning around the summit, we still have a lot more back burning to do down Pilbeam drive and down towards Arnold Dve and towards Lakes Creek.

QFES Insp Les Williams at the base of Mt Archer. Allan Reinikka ROK220818afires1

"Until we can effectively ring fence the fire we won't say we've got it completely under control.”