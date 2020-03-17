Back burning to commence in CQ National Park

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships (QPWS&P) will be conducting planned burns within Byfield State Forest and Byfield National Park from 17 March 2020, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard eduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Upper Stony Creek, Water Park Creek and Byfield areas.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570