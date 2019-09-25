Back in time: School celebrates 50 years of history

In 1954, Yeppoon State School received approval to relocate from its original site in Queen St to its current site in Tucker St due to overcrowding.

Almost immediately, the school committee focused on establishing a “high school top” at the new location to offer state secondary education in Yeppoon.

Until this time, students had been making the long journey into Rockhampton by train.

The department responded quickly to this request. In 1957, Yeppoon State School began primary school classes from the new site and by April 1958, the first secondary classes begin with 34 students and 4 staff. Understandably, there were a few logistical issues in the early years, but by 1968 the YSS Secondary Department was well established with 250 students. As a result, it was decided Yeppoon State High School would be established. Mr T Seary, YSS Head Master, said, “The provision of a separate high school in 1969 was the natural and inevitable result of such achievements. It signifies progress, and as such is to be welcomed by all concerned.”

However, the start of Yeppoon State High School was quite chaotic. A suitable site had been identified in Rawlings St, plans were drawn then approved and Mr Steve Donohue was appointed as the first Principal. However, when he visited Yeppoon at the end of 1968 to inspect the new school, he was surprised to see that only the land had been cleared and the buildings were yet to be started. As a result, Yeppoon State High School initially continued to operate from Yeppoon Primary School. During the transition, students and staff were required to walk from Rawlings St to Tucker St to access specialist classrooms, like science, manual arts and home economics, as these were still located at the primary school. The short-term solution was then to move secondary classes back to Tucker St and locate some primary school classes at Rawlings St until facilities were ready for secondary school education.

YSHS

At the start of 1970, Ron Day started as the new principal of Yeppoon State High School at the new site in Rawlings St and all primary school classes returned to Tucker St. There was “a new wave of optimism and willingness” and the school begin functioning smoothly as a secondary school with a suitable timetable. By 1971, Yeppoon State High School was firmly established with school spirit flourishing and long-term traditions being created. The school was officially opened by the Premier of Queensland, Joh Bjelke-Petersen, on 22 April 1972.

Since this time, Yeppoon State High School has gone from strength to strength with a major building program currently in place, as the school is receiving the benefits of the Department of Education’s “Towards 2020” infrastructure program. With a new administration building about to open, and five new classrooms being built on the old administration site, the school is gearing up for continued enrolment growth. From 2020, the enrolments will be over 1100 students and by 2022, the school will be over 1200 students.

Other new and upgraded facilities in the next six months include the tuckshop and the library expansion. Both of these projects have been funded through the Department of Education with the P and C and school contributing as well.

Principal Ruth Miller said with over 130 staff, the school is one of the largest organisations on the Keppel coast, and is well placed to keep on focusing on improvement of every student, alongside expansion and innovations in both facilities and the way we teach our 21st century learners. Everyone is welcome to undertake school tours on Saturday, October 12 when we formally celebrate 50 years of state secondary education in Yeppoon.