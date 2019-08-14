Back in time: Take a step back to the swingin' 1960s

TIME WARP: Graham Harvey, Gladys Mackay, Gordon Ferry, Marilyn Jones and Jan Dwyer are ready for the Back to the Sixties event in Rockhampton on August 17.

PUT on your bell-bottoms, mini skirts, go-go boots or tie-dye shirt and take a trip to the swinging 1960s.

Travel back in time at the Back to the Sixties afternoon tea at Kawana in Rockhampton on August 17.

It's a chance to experience the era of great music, culture and fashion and, if you like, dress up in your favourite 1960s attire and hang loose.

The afternoon tea will feature giveaways, auctions, stalls and prizes for the best dressed guests.

The event, being held at the Carinity Shalom seniors' community in Kawana, will also feature live music from local band The Gold Coin Buskers.

The Rockhampton live entertainment favourites perform a range of hits from artists such as Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard, The Deltones, Bill Haley and the Comets and Chubby Checker.

The Back to the Sixties afternoon tea is on at Carinity Shalom, 121 Maloney St, Kawana on Saturday from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children under 12 years of age.

For bookings and more information phone 4923 9500 (business hours) or 4923 7532 (outside business hours) or email shalom.admin@carinity .org.au