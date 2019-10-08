BACK IN TOWN: Retailer says it is right time

SILLY Solly’s is coming back to Emerald next month, bringing big price cuts, jobs, and “fun, cheerful service” along with it, Solly Stanton said.

Owner Bevan Dingley said Emerald was the perfect location for the discount seller.

“I thought that Emerald, being the hub of Central Queensland, needed to have a Silly Solly’s,” he said.

“We’re pretty excited about it. It’ll help domestic pockets for sure.”

To live up to its reputation as a discount retailer, Silly Solly’s promises “nothing over $5”.

“We’re probably doing it for 75 per cent less than the major stores,” Mr Dingley said.

“I hope we can indirectly help people in the region with our prices.”

After a nearly two-decade hiatus, the brand name was relaunched in Rockhampton in 2017, and several shops were opened along the coast.

There are 13 in Queensland at the moment, with more to open before Christmas, including the one in Emerald.

“I think it’s the right time,” Mr Dingley said.

“You’ve got to start and work your way up.”

With the rejuvenation of his brand, Solly Stanton aims to “make shopping great again” with 16 outlets by the end of the year.

“This is a store for the people,” he said.

“Emerald and the Central Highlands have been doing it tough and shouldn’t be missing out.

“People won’t have to leave town to get a bargain. Christmas is coming - it’s a lot of fun.”

The Emerald shop will be open seven days a week and is now accepting resumes for a manager, duty managers, and full-time and casual sales assistants.

“Emerald was one of best performing shops,” Mr Stanton said.

“We’re coming back to where it all started.”

Silly Solly’s stores operate on a cheaper license model rather than a franchise one, Mr Stanton explained, and he is looking at expanding into New South Wales and Victoria.

The Emerald store will open in early November.

The store on Hospital Road needs 14 to 18 people to help it get started and is accepting applications.

Follow Silly Solly’s Emerald on Facebook for more information.