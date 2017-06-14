25°
Back off Cockroach critics, our Tim's going to shine

Pam McKay
| 14th Jun 2017 4:34 PM
Queensland Maroons debutant Tim Glasby answers questions during a media event in Brisbane this week.
Queensland Maroons debutant Tim Glasby answers questions during a media event in Brisbane this week. DAN PELED

ROCKHAMPTON'S Tim Glasby was labelled the "Origin bolter” upon his inclusion in the new-look Queensland Maroons outfit this week.

But he received a far more scathing assessment from southern media yesterday, which went as far as to label the Melbourne Storm forward an "NRL nobody”.

Tim Glasby playing for the Melbourne Storm.
Tim Glasby playing for the Melbourne Storm. RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

The report has raised the ire of the Central Queensland's rugby league fraternity, which has come out strongly in support of our latest Origin star.

Glasby, 28, a former CQ Capras captain, has played 79 games for the Melbourne Storm.

READ: Origin call-up: Hard work pays off for Glasby

He has built his career on hard work and his solid defence and strong ball-carrying ability are two of the big reasons he earned the Queensland call-up.

CQ Capras coach Kim Williams said while he had not seen the report, he placed little credence in journalism that would question the ability of a player the calibre of Glasby.

"Media around Origin time from both sides is pretty ordinary, to be honest. If they've got nothing to write about they'll write something that they think will sell papers and that's all that will be,” he said.

Capras coach Kim Williams.
Capras coach Kim Williams. Allan Reinikka ROK140916acapras1

"I find that pretty disappointing but that's unfortunately the way it is.

"To someone like Tim I think you just wouldn't care. You've just achieved the greatest thing in your whole career and you're not going to let some journalist who's probably never strapped on a boot worry you.

"I certainly don't put any credence in that sort of journalism and I'm sure those players don't.

"He just needs to be extremely proud of what he's achieved and I think we all should in this region as well.

"There's one way to shut up the media I guess - he'll go out and have a blinder and we'll all enjoy watching that.”

GO MAROONS: Tim Glasby with supporters at the Maroons Fan Day in Mackay yesterday.
GO MAROONS: Tim Glasby with supporters at the Maroons Fan Day in Mackay yesterday. Tara Cassidy

Williams said Glasby's inclusion in the Queensland team and Cameron Munster being named as 18th man was a glowing endorsement of grass roots footy in Central Queensland.

"It's fantastic for this region. I don't think you can put a price on how important that is for the young guys to see what they can aspire to,” he said.

"You see the path that Tim has followed to get there... it's been a pretty tough one. He had a start at Penrith under-20s and then came back to this level which I think was a fantastic thing to come back to your home town and play for your local club and restart your career that way.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq capras kim williams rugby league state of origin 2017 tim glasby

