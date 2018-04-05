Back on track: From detention and suspension to Kokoda Track

TOUGH CHALLENGE: Project Booyah boys Shai Hayden, Liam King and Lachlan Savage prepare for their Kokoda trip in 10 weeks.



EVERY second day, 17-year-old, Liam King walks up and down Mt Archer, preparing his body and mind for what is to come in the next 10 weeks.

The Rockhampton boy is set to tackle the infamous 10 day trek through the Kokoda trail with two mates by his side, Lachy Savage,16, and Shai Hayden,17.

Heading down what they all agreed was "the wrong path” a few years ago, the boys forged an unlikely friendship through a program run by the local PCYC, Project Booyah.

From failing to show up to school, to detentions and suspensions, the boys were all offered highly sought after spots in the program which helps youths turn their lives around.

After graduating from the program, the boys continued putting their new knowledge to use in the community which subsequently earned them a spot on the international Kokoda trip.

A one in 200 opportunity according to program organiser Senior Constable Jo Ramsy.

"These boys have been selected out of the last three rounds,” Snr Const Ramsy said.

"If I could go back over the past two years and take all the boys, I know it would make a difference to them, but the three chosen have just kicked on since graduating from the program and made a difference.”

Liam, who was originally referred to the program by a school guidance councillor, said Project Booyah helped offer a different perspective on life. Something he thinks Kokoda will also provide.

"The program let us know there were more opportunities after school,” he said.

"Instead of sitting in a classroom, they sat us in a one on one environment where we had a teacher there to helps us and explain things.”

Liam said he felt that his hard work, including earning his cert I in hospitality, was being recognised through the trip.

"They only picked out people who put effort into the program so there are only people going, who deserve it,” he said.

"I went into the program with Shai and met Lachy, they are both good people.”

As the trek nears closer, the boys are intensifying their training while trying to keep their worries at bay.

"I started walking up and down Mt Archer a month ago so I've walked that about six or seven times now,” Liam said.

"At the start I was struggling but over time I am getting used to it, I rather do some more walking now then be struggling over there.

"My biggest concern is not knowing what is in the jungle, it's the unknown.”

Shai, who joined the program due to poor school attendance, has been preparing for the trek by throwing himself into his football training but is still worried about the plane flight over to Papua New Guinea.

"I'm excited and nervous because I have never really been on a plane or left Queensland before so it's going to be a big experience.”

"I'm most nervous about the needles I have to get before I go over, I don't like needles,” he laughed.

Lachy, who is using his AFL training as preparation, seems to have the least worries among the group with the 16-year-old worrying primarily about the walking.



"I'm more excited to just see how they live, how different it is to Australia,” he said.

"I'm just nervous about the walking and how hard it will be.”

Lachy who has been apart of Project Booyah for just under a year said the program had quickly turned his life around in a short amount of time.

"I was getting in trouble at school, getting suspended and just going down a bad path then Booyah reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of the program,” he said.

"It's taught me how to be a better person and how to respect myself and others.

"I really believe I will come back a better person just after seeing how others live around the world”

The overseas trip is a first for all three boys who will be trekking through 28 degree heat and 98% humidity while carrying a 10kg bag on their back.

Snr Const Ramsy said the trip will prove to be a real game changer for the boys.

"Booyah did Kokoda about three years ago, we chose it because of the emotional experience, walking through the jungle and pushing yourself for 10 days while learning about the history,” he said.

"It is all those emotional bits that hopefully make a difference in those boy's lives.”