BACK ON TRACK: Stockland's major chemists open again

UPDATE 9.30:

Stockland Rockhampton Terry White Chemist and Priceline stores have returned to trading this morning.

The chemist announced their comeback via Facebook last night and urged the Rockhampton locals to "come in and support”.

The news is a welcome relief for up to 40 staff members who had feared the worst.

UPDATE 5.40: Administrators have just confirmed there is a 90% chance Stockland Rockhampton's Terry White Chemist and Priceline stores will open tomorrow.

Andrew Schwarz who has been dealing with the matter said while the administrators were not 100% certain on the matter, things were "looking good”.

"We won't be 100% certain until later tonight,” he said.

The news comes after up to 40 staff were told administrators had been appointed to the two major pharmacies yesterday.

Terry White Chemists in Stockland shopping centre closes its doors as administrators are called in. The Morning Bulletin

EARLIER: STOCKLAND Rockhampton's Terry White Chemist and Priceline store may have their doors back open as early as tomorrow morning.

The news comes after up to 40 staff at the stores were yesterday told administrators had been appointed to the two pharmacies.

The stores were closed yesterday and today.

Administrators this morning told the Morning Bulletin they were "seeking the support of landlords and key suppliers”.

Administrator Andrew Schwarz of AS advisory said they had received positive feedback in relation to the support but needed to put "a few things in place” before they could continue trading.

"We're hoping that can take place today,” he said.

"If we are able to re-open the doors we will obviously be using the existing staff, so there will be opportunities for continued employment.”

He said a decision should be made late this afternoon.

Sign at Terry White Chemists, the franchise went into administration this morning.

Mr Schwarz said they were currently seeking expressions of interest for the sale of the chemists and had already received "quite a bit of interest”.

"There's an information memorandum available for anyone who has an interest and we are receiving expressions of interest by close of business Friday,” he said.

Addressing media earlier today, Mayor Margaret Strelow said every time something opened and closed there was obviously going to be a public reaction to it.

"We have seen chemists in Stockland go through a closure and perhaps now still stay open which would be great news,” she said.

"In this case I understand the Stockland one they are going to find a way to stay open so it's great news for the jobs there.”

Terry White Chemist has also confirmed all medication and medication packs will be delivered today and tomorrow as per usual.

All customers that have medication with Terry White and Priceline will be cared for as usual. If you need medication or scripts please call 0418 779 079.