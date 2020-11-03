Back-to-back rescues make for manic day on CQ waters

A SERIES of back-to-back boaties being forced to await rescue is not often a situation encountered by Yeppoon’s Coast Guard.

However, the unique event last week became reality for the rescue service after three boat owners placed calls for assistance in the space of 45 minutes.

The first call was received around 9.45am this past Thursday, setting in motion a mammoth day for Yeppoon Rescue One skipper Kingsley Bartle.

With countless rescues already under his belt, the seasoned skipper ensured both timely and seamless missions for all.

GKI: A number of vessels required assistance upon return from Great Keppel Island.

An 8 meter mustang with five persons on board was making its return to Rosslyn Bay Harbour from North Keppel Island.

Engine troubles, however, rendered the vessel stranded 1nm north of the harbour just before 10am – requiring assistance to reach a berth.

It proved an effective mission with Yeppoon Rescue One departing around 10.50am and returning only 40 minutes later.

The quick turnaround ensured an immediate departure to the next rescue – an 11m catamaran with one person aboard.

Yeppoon Coast Guard was kept busy over the past week.

Tthe vessel was reportedly struggling upon its return from Great Keppel Island needing assistance to enter the harbour.

A subsequent tow was undertaken around 2nm north east of the harbour, returning safely to the harbour at 12.40pm.

Once again, an instant turn around was required to assist an individual located in a 5m vessel broken down near Barren Island.

The two and half hour long operation was completed at 3.10pm.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue training underway at the weekend.

Following an extensive day of rescues, a camper at Humpy Island spent an unexpected night on the island after pre-arranging help the next morning due to a motor breakdown.

Skipper Jim Goodsell departed the harbour just before 7.30am the next day, taking the boat in tow at 8am and returning by 9am.

Other members in the camping party were returned safely to the mainland by a second boat.

On Sunday and Monday, Coast Guard Yeppoon tasked Yeppoon Rescue One and Skipper Daryll Greer to oversee RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service training.

Further training exercises are planned at Wreck Point both today and tomorrow.