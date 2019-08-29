Back to drawing board to fix Hanrahan's crossing

INVESTIGATIONS into improving Hanrahan's Crossing at Wycarbah are progressing with the last proposed design estimating to cost over $400,000.

At the Rockhampton Regional Council July infrastructure meeting, a request was made to investigate the costs involved in upgrading the approaches to Hanrahan's Crossing.

Sunwater has proposed to upgrade the existing crossing as part of the $780,000 of upgrades for the Rookwood Weir project. This would involve replacing the existing five of the 400mm x 1500mm reinforced concrete box culverts with 30 of the 1200mm x 900mm reinforced concrete box culverts and raising the crossing height by approximately 900mm.

The purpose of the Sunwater upgrade is to ensure that the initial Rookwood Weir environmental release of 58 m3/s does not overtop the crossing, potentially creating a public safety hazard.

Surrounding property owners to the crossing have expressed they experience difficulties traversing the southern approach to the existing crossing, particularly B-doubles and when they have wet tyres.

This upgrade would be additional to the proposed Sunwater plans and would be a council project.

Council officers have stated that the Sunwater upgrade, whilst not improving the grade, would reduce the instances where vehicles would have wet tyres and this should improve the ability to traverse the steep grade.

In the report council officers investigated how to improve the approach grade from 14.8 per cent to a more appropriate grade of 10 per cent.

This largely involved earthworks improvements and the cost to do this work was estimated at approximately $415,000.

The existing crossing is inundated every year and can be impassable for long periods.

Councillors noted that a grade of 14.8 per cent was not ideal when graziers had cattle that had to be transported.

As a result, councillors asked for an alternative list of options and costs to be tabled at a future council meeting.