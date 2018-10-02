Menu
NO DEAL: The proposed board.
Council News

Back to the drawing board for Rocky's latest billboard idea

Leighton Smith
by
2nd Oct 2018 2:30 PM
DIGITAL billboards are springing up like weeds around Rockhampton's CBD but Rockhampton Region Council have stomped on the latest suggestion.

A proposal to construct a massive 9m x 3m digital billboard on the roof of a two story commercial building at the corner of Bolsover St and Denham St was mulled over by Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee yesterday.

LATEST PROPOSAL: This massive digital billboard was proposed to be constructed on the corner of Bolsover and Denham St in the Rockhampton CBD. Contributed

Facing towards the Rockhampton Police Station, the 27sqm sign would have replaced the existing rooftop sign and loomed imposingly over the intersection displaying third party advertising content and community bulletins.

It was intended to be the fifth sign of its kind in the CBD.

BILLBOARD LOCATIONS: Four digital billboards marked in red have been approved in the Rockhampton CBD but the latest, marked in blue, has to go back to the drawing board. Contributed

While the proposed advertising device was regarded as "generally complying with the provisions” included in the applicable codes and was recommended by council officers for approval (subject to conditions), councillors didn't see it that way.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow objected to the size of the sign and how it dominating the streetscape, saying it was "very sharp”, "sticking out” and "not centred”.

She was particularly concerned with how it visually detracted from the nearby heritage listed Quality Regent Hotel.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford agreed with the aesthetic concerns, describing the proposed sign as "like acne popping out”.

Cr Strelow moved for the applicant to go back to the drawing board and to come back with a more "sympathetic design in keeping with the surrounding environment' - which was supported by the committee.

She has again requested RRC's support staff work on a digital signage policy to help guide the councillors' decision making process.

