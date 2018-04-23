Backlash over Beef Australia accommodation 'price gouge'

A ONE-bedroom cottage for rent sparked social media outrage with the owner asking $400 per night during Beef Australia 2018.

The post on Rockhampton, Qld Buy, Swap & Sell has since been removed, but started discussion on what's an appropriate asking price for coveted real estate during next month's premier event.

Based on the official Beef Homestays page, the owner's asking price may not be too far-fetched (totalling $2800 for seven days) with a single-bedroom home advertised for $3000 for the week.

This social media post sparked backlash and outrage over the asking price for accommodation during Beef Australia 2018.

One local, who only wishes to be known as Greggo, shared the Facebook post with The Morning Bulletin and said he was among the many "not impressed" by the "greed".

"There would have been over 60 replies to her telling her how disgraceful it was," he said.

"400 (dollars) a night was just down right greedy and very un-Australian.

"It reflects on people of Rockhampton, and I hate to see how this action could affect future Beef events."

Meanwhile, a search 60,000-plus member group returns plenty of accommodation options as locals take advantage of the homestay program, whereby you can rent a room or entire house.

Earlier this month it was reported Gladstone hotels were expected to book up as hundreds of Beef Australia stragglers poured into town with scarce accommodation options left in Rockhampton for the May 6-12 event.

Official Beef Homestay accommodation ranges from single rooms to whole houses.

Among them is a four double-bedroom home in Wandal for $800 per night, minimum seven night stay ($5,600 for the week).

148 Von Allman Rd, Pink Lily is going for $3000 a week for the dwelling with one queen-sized bed and lounge "large enough for two adults" on offer.

The 15ha block is also open to vans, trucks, floats and cattle for those with portable pens.

On the cheaper end of the spectrum is a queen room for $125 per night, or single room for $75 for a minimum of three nights at 1/3 Osprey Court, Yeppoon.

54 Paradise Way, Emu Park is going for $100 a night per room

If you're chasing scenery, 128 Castle Rock Rd, Byfield is up for $200 per night for a couple, and an extra $50 per person, per night.

The three-bedroom timber home sits on a 46.5ha farm is nestled in the Byfield ranges.