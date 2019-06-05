Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATING: Bundaberg police are investigating a traffic altercation between a backpacker and a Thabeban man.
INVESTIGATING: Bundaberg police are investigating a traffic altercation between a backpacker and a Thabeban man. File
Crime

Backpacker attacked in alleged road rage attack

Geordi Offord
by
5th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police are investigating an alleged road rage incident involving a backpacker and a Bundaberg man.

Police say the 27-year-old male traveller was driving behind the 29-year-old Thabeban man on Bayliss Rd at Sharon on May 31.

A spokesperson said the situation escalated after the backpacker driver did something the 29-year-old took offence to.

Both drivers stopped and the 29-year-old allegedly got out of his car and walked to the window of the backpacker's vehicle.

Police said he wound down his window and the Thabeban man allegedly punched him in the left side of the face twice.

The 27-year-old was left with a cut to the inside of the mouth and lip as well as jaw pain and swelling.

The victim then attempted to exit his vehicle.

The local resident is then alleged to have closed the door on the the victim's leg, before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

The incident was reported to police on Monday. Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

buncrime bundaberg crime traffic incident
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    It's time to speak up for regional Queensland

    premium_icon It's time to speak up for regional Queensland

    News Rockhampton Regional Council leads the charge on a campaign to give the regions a Fair Go

    Helping hands keep Rocky safe

    premium_icon Helping hands keep Rocky safe

    News CQFAV calls out for people with first aid and CPR qualifications

    There's no prouder Munster in Rocky than Cameron's Nan

    premium_icon There's no prouder Munster in Rocky than Cameron's Nan

    News Even as a kid, Cameron knew he was destined for the national league

    • 5th Jun 2019 5:50 AM
    Shock discovery in woman's fishy Woolies dinner

    premium_icon Shock discovery in woman's fishy Woolies dinner

    News Gracemere's Leanne Goodsall's tuna find: 'It was very dangerous'