Convicted serial murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from prison to a specialist hospital for treatment.
Crime

Backpacker murderer Ivan Milat transferred to hospital

by Nick Hansen
14th May 2019 7:01 PM
Backpacker murderer Ivan Milat has been transferred from Goulburn Supermax prison to a Sydney hospital for specialist medical treatment.

Corrective Services NSW would confirm only that "a 74-year-old inmate was being treated in a Sydney hospital" but The Daily Telegraph understands Milat was transferred to a secure part of Prince of Wales Hospital on Tuesday afternoon as part of a huge secretive security operation.

Milat, serving seven consecutive life sentences, was being housed in the hospital's "secure annexure" which is jointly staffed by prison guards and public health workers.

Milat murdered seven backpackers - five from the UK and Germany and two Australians - between 1989 and 1993 in the Belanglo State Forest, south west of Sydney.

Convicted in 1996, Milat left Goulburn Supermax once for a brief stay in Goulburn Hospital after cutting off his own finger and once to attend a court appearance near Newcastle.

ivan milat true crime australia

