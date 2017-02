The penalty for speeding at 41km/h and above the speed limit is 8 points and 6 months suspension.

BREAKING 11.40am: Police are questioning the driver of a vehicle they clocked at 145km/h on the Bruce Hwy about 100km north of Rockhampton.

The high speed interception took place near the "QMag" turn off.

Initial reports suggest there are five international backpackers in the vehicle.

The penalty for speeding at 41km/h and above the speed limit is 8 points and 6 months suspension.