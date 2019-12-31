Backyard cricket lends hand to fire relief

Jason Keily bowling for the Rest of the World team.

IT’S the annual sporting competition that pits mate against mate for charity but this season the boys from the XXXX Gold Yeppoon Backyard Cricket Series have a personal agenda.

Series co-founder Dave Ingram said several recent events had rocked their group and the broader Yeppoon community so this series would raise funds for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and the Yeppoon Bushfire Relief Fund.

Several backyard players were either personally affected by last month’s fires or were out on the frontline as volunteer rural firefighters.

In another devastating blow, one of the series’ favourite sons, Pete Bartlett, was a few months ago diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Pete, 53, is director of indigenous education at St Brendan’s College. He is married to Cara and has two teenage children.

Dave paid tribute to his much-loved and admired teammate, who played in the first game in late November but was too unwell to complete the series.

“Everyone in town knows Pete. He’s a champion bloke,” Dave said.

“He’s one of those blokes who would probably say there’s people worse off out there than me. In reality that’s not true but that’s just the sort of bloke he is.”

Dave said the players would also donate $500 to a travel fund for the Bartlett family.

The series is now in its sixth season and has raised on average $5000 a year for charities including the Glenn McGrath Foundation and the Jason Rich Foundation.

Dave and his good mate Shane Yore came up with the series concept over a couple of beers and it has gone from strength to strength.

It pits an Australian team against The Rest of the World, with games played in backyards across Yeppoon, coinciding with the Test series in the Australian summer.

The teams play for the Ashes, the burnt remnants of the bails used in the first game played in 2014.

Each team has eight players and standard backyard cricket rules apply, with some variations advised on the day by the game host.

Funds are raised through a $50-a-player fee, raffles, local sponsors and game day lunch donations.

The Aussies have for the first time claimed the Ashes, winning the two opening games in this year’s best-of-three series.

The most recent clash was, according to the match report, played a fortnight ago in “hot, challenging, Karachi-like conditions in Davo’s backyard”.

Unpredictable pitch conditions made for an interesting contest but the Aussies romped home to take a 2-nil lead.

Dave is this year’s captain of The Rest of the World and said his team would be determined not to let the Aussies complete the clean sweep in the last game on January 4.

He said Shane had been a standout for the Aussies, while the World’s best were pace bowler John Cranny and all-rounder Rob Ramke.

For more information, visit the series Facebook page.