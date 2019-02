Emergency services were called to a Wandal residence where a backyard fire had taken place this morning.

EMERGENCY services were called to a backyard fire in South Rockhampton this morning.

The call was made around 10.20am by aged care residents nearby in Wandal.

Reporter Jann Houley was on the scene and said the resident was preparing smoked food at the back of the house, and the fire was contained almost immediately.

Initial reports suggested the burn off could have been a possible house fire at the property in Jardine St.