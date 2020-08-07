Greyhound trainer stitched up dog without anaesthetic

Racing tribunal disqualifies a greyhound trainer for using a ‘needle and thread’ on a mauled dog without anaesthetic or veterinary qualifications.

A rogue greyhound trainer, who used a "needle and thread" to stitch up a mauled dog has been disqualified for three years.

Trainer Peter Parr performed the brutal operation for another, since disqualified, trainer whose greyhound, Extra Cuddles, sustained several wounds to the neck, chest and legs in a dogfight.

Extra Cuddles was one of seven dogs being taken to emergency kennels in Traralgon on March 1 last year, as a result of a bushfire near Maffra, when the mauling occurred in the back of a car.

After being told about the attack, trainer Cassandra Barnard, who also received a three-year ban last month for her involvement, told Parr she could not afford the veterinary bill.

The Victorian Racing Tribunal, in its decision on Friday, described in graphic detail Parr's actions.

"He pulled the skin over the affected area and stitched a wound without anaesthetic and without any advice from a veterinarian," the VRT said. "He used a needle and thread."

Two days after the operation Extra Cuddles (not pictured) was taken to a vet clinic in a ‘severely distressed state’.

Extra Cuddles was found by another trainer on March 3 - two days after the cruel operation - in a "severely distressed state" and taken to a vet clinic.

Extra Cuddles was euthanised the next day.

Parr told stewards he conducted the procedure due to the circumstances of the day and because he had been told "a vet was coming".

Parr, who has no veterinary qualifications, said Extra Cuddles was in "shock" during the procedure.

Concerted push: The greyhound industry is desperate to rid the game of this rogue activity.

He pleaded guilty to the stewards' misconduct charge, which the VRT endorsed.

"Unqualified people performing surgical operations on greyhounds run the risk of doing greater damage to the greyhounds and causing them additional unnecessary pain and suffering," the VRT said.

"The stitching of a wound by needle and nylon thread without anaesthetic or pain relief is an improper act and, in the context of animal cruelty considerations, constitutes misconduct."

Taking into account Parr's clean prior record in animal welfare matters, the VRT imposed an immediate three-year ban and $1500 fine.

The VRT finalised three matters on Friday, including a six-month ban for a trainer who tried to "make up a race".

The woman sent multiple text messages and a Facebook message to other trainers, asking them to nominate a greyhound that "might be injured" in order for a race at Warrnambool to go ahead.

For a race to proceed there must be at least six nominations.

The VRT heard the trainers who received the messages found the woman's request "unusual".

The woman told the VRT she intended to write "not" before the word "injured".

"It is difficult to understand why that would be so," the VRT said.

" … why there would need to have any reference to the health of a greyhound if a trainer was not trying to manipulation nominations."

Meanwhile, the VRT on Friday adjourned the contested hearings of father-son trainers Rinaldo and Ben Diviriglio, and Chris Scanlan, to a date to be fixed.

