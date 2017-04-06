Backyard washed away as creek becomes torrent

SAD SIGHT: Ian Glazebrook with damage to his back yard he claims was caused by diversions to Frenchmans Creek.

IT'S the water view the Glazebrook family would rather live without.

Their Craig St house backs on to Frenchman's Creek and Rigarlsford Park, but last week's Cyclone Debbie downpour had part of their block washed away as the usually gentle creek became a raging torrent last Thursday.

As he surveyed the damage this week, Ian Glazebrook said he wasn't sure what would happen in the next extreme weather event.

A large gumtree and fencing was lost as water ripped part of the block away.

Mr Glazebrook said they hadn't had trouble with the creek until worked carried out by Rockhampton Regional Council which he claimed had diverted the natural water course.

He said the work was carried out after flash floods submerged a home at 222 Elphinstone St in 2013.

The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday carried a piece about the home, with the private certifiers who issued the building permit defending their actions.

At the time, the area was not mapped in a Q100 floodable area, but was added to subsequent flood maps produced by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Mr Glazebrook said the house, built in 1990, had been through several extreme rain events, including Cyclone Marcia, without a hitch.

He said work done by council to protect 222 Elphinstone St had changed the creek's course and caused the damage to their land.

However, council CEO Evan Pardon said the work did not cause the damage and that it was part of a natural shift following severe weather events.

"Unfortunately, severe weather since 2008 (TC Oswald, TC Marcia and ex- TC Debbie) have caused Frenchman's Creek, a natural watercourse, to change its path," he said.

"There has been erosion of its banks at several locations and as a result, the main alignment of the watercourse has since changed.

"Council met with Mr Glazebrook and wrote to him last year explaining that he can apply to the Department of Natural Resources and Mines for permission to reinstate a retaining wall to protect his property."