Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bad car habit you need to stop

by Shireen Khalil
27th Jan 2020 9:36 AM

 

It's a bad car habit many people are guilty of - which is exactly why this "horrifying" X-ray image is being shared.

In the black and white photo, it shows a woman's hip after it has been completely crushed while the other is dislocated and lodged beneath her thigh.

If you're wondering what caused these life-changing injuries, you might be surprised to hear they came from resting her feet on the dashboard of a car.

And this photo is being shared by kind-hearted Sergeant Ian Price in a bid to warn others of the dangers of doing this while travelling in a car.

A woman from Wales has sustained horrific injuries after resting her feet on the dashboard of a car. It left her with a crushed hip. Picture: Wales News Service/australscope
A woman from Wales has sustained horrific injuries after resting her feet on the dashboard of a car. It left her with a crushed hip. Picture: Wales News Service/australscope

"Here is an X-ray of horrific injuries sustained to the front seat passenger who had their feet on the dashboard at the time of a collision," Sergeant Price wrote on Twitter.

"If you see your passenger doing it stop driving and show them this."

The X-ray - taken by Platinum Ambulance Service - shows several shards of bone where her thigh has fully snapped.

Many twitter users who commented on the officer's post were horrified at the woman's injuries, revealing they regularly rest their feet on the dashboard - but won't be doing so any longer.

 

 


"I am 60 and have put feet on dash many times in my life. I know I will be stopping it now and will be sharing this post around everyone I know," one person wrote.

"A lifetime of pain for a moment of foolishness," added another.

Another said they had worked in the fire service for many years and was now an ambo warned injuries would be even worse if passengers were over an "airbag expansion area" with their feet on the dash during an car accident.

"I have attended a few jobs where the passenger has had their feet on the dashboard, don't do it kids....it will cause you mega grief!" he wrote.

 

 


OTHER SHOCKING DASHBOARD INJURIES

In 2006, Grainne Kealy lost her forehead in a car crash after resting her feet on the dashboard of her boyfriend’s car. Picture: Grainne Kealy/Facebook
In 2006, Grainne Kealy lost her forehead in a car crash after resting her feet on the dashboard of her boyfriend’s car. Picture: Grainne Kealy/Facebook

A UK woman was left "unrecognisable" in 2006 when she lost her forehead in a car crash after resting her feet on the dashboard of her boyfriend's jeep.

Grainne Kealy, of Ireland, suffered a leak to the brain, minor brain injury, and lost two teeth. However, her most visible injury was having her entire forehead removed before a ceramic one was implanted two years later in 2008.

She had an implant to restore the shape of her forehead but also warned people of the dangers of resting their feet on the dashboard of a car. Picture: Grainne Kealy/Facebook
She had an implant to restore the shape of her forehead but also warned people of the dangers of resting their feet on the dashboard of a car. Picture: Grainne Kealy/Facebook

Last year, Ms Keally shared photos of the shape of her now-restored head following the implant.

Another woman from America was permanently disfigured when an airbag slammed her foot into her face after she too had rested her feet on the dashboard. She also broke her nose, ankle and four parts of her femur

This breaks my heart to think of how many millions of people have seen these celebrities with their feet on the...

Posted by Gráinne Kealy on Sunday, 31 March 2019

More Stories

Show More
driving editors picks emergency injuries motoring seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal Hedlow plane crash investigation report leads to claim

        premium_icon Fatal Hedlow plane crash investigation report leads to claim

        People and Places Widow granted permission to proceed with lawsuit three years after her firefighter husband died during a flying lesson at Hedlow airport.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        News There was plenty of fun to be had on Yeppoon’s foreshore yesterday.

        New furry-friendly business opens in town

        premium_icon New furry-friendly business opens in town

        News The shop plans to sell birds, fish and guinea pigs and will specialise in tailored...

        • 27th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        premium_icon Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        News Six-year-old’s plan to collect and recycle cans, with hopes to later cash them in...

        • 27th Jan 2020 9:00 AM