When the man Alira Nicole Radel was dating turned aggressive, she sought a way out. The problem was, she should not have driven.
News

BAD DATE: Woman’s escape plan backfires

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Aug 2020 2:11 PM
A WOMAN who decided to move her car when the man she was on a date with turned aggressive, was caught drink-driving in the process.

Alira Nicole Radel, 38, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 20 to drink-driving.

The court heard that Radel was intercepted by police on July 5 in Yeppoon’s Queen Street after officers saw her drive out of an alleyway.

She recorded a blood alcohol content of .131.

Radel, a self-employed cleaner, was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

She successfully applied for a restricted driver’s licence for work purposes.

