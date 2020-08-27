BAD DATE: Woman’s escape plan backfires
A WOMAN who decided to move her car when the man she was on a date with turned aggressive, was caught drink-driving in the process.
Alira Nicole Radel, 38, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 20 to drink-driving.
The court heard that Radel was intercepted by police on July 5 in Yeppoon’s Queen Street after officers saw her drive out of an alleyway.
She recorded a blood alcohol content of .131.
Radel, a self-employed cleaner, was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
She successfully applied for a restricted driver’s licence for work purposes.
