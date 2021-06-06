‘Bad decision’: Mum orders meth to be delivered by Aus Post

Rockhampton’s Australia Post mail centre has yet again intercepted suspicious parcels which were found to have illegal drugs inside.

Last month, Jason Luke Leo Titmus was convicted for ordering $800 worth of steroids to be delivered through the Australia Post service.

Prior to Titmus, Rockhampton bodybuilder Christopher Robert Pryer was busted buying testosterone illegally off the internet claimed he had low testosterone levels before admitting he also used them for body building.

Then on March 25, Joshua Ashton bought an express post shipment of 1.5 grams of meth using Bitcoin. He was convicted.

Makayla Ann Marshall, 39, was the latest person busted ordering drugs online, and had a methamphetamines parcel intercepted by the Rockhampton mail centre on May 7.

She pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butcher said post staff reported the suspicious parcel addressed to an Archer Street residence.

She said police located 1.5g of meth inside.

Ms Butcher said Marshall attended Australia Post on May 11 asking for her parcel.

She said police then attended Marshall’s address.

The court heard Marshall had no criminal record.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Marshall’s children had grown up with the eldest studying university in Canberra.

“It would appear the days of using Australia Post is no longer risk free,” he said.

Mr McGowran said Marshall had recently been kicked out of her residence and was now living with friends.

“This was just a bad decision,” he said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Marshall to a six-month Good Behaviour Bond with a $300 recognisance and she must complete a drug diversion program.

