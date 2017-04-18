One driver recalls bizarre ordeals on Rocky roads

THIS is an opinion, and only represents the view of the author.

VERY bad habits have been creeping in now for about 12 months with drivers' bizarre indicator intentions and their brain totally disengaged. Seen the following several times now.

A small work truck heading north in the right-hand lane of the old bridge actually had two tyres into the left lane, then remembered to indicate, after which he then took the exit off the bridge with no indication. Driver (not me) behind him not too happy with that stunt.

Today (Monday), a female driver in the northbound (u-turn allowed) lane at George/Archer Sts intersection waiting for the arrow to come on. No indicator. I made a bet with myself as to exactly what she would do, and blow me dead if she didn't do it.

BIZARRE: Dodgy driving habits are beginning to creep in on Rockhampton drivers, according to one motorist. Sarah Harvey

Halfway across the southbound lane into Archer St she turned it on!!

Saw similar at intersection of Murray/Archer Sts where a driver at the Stop sign had no indicator on.

I was on my walk and thought he was going straight ahead, but no bull...t, he used the indicator when he'd 90% completed the turn into Archer! Beggars belief. You'll never educate these people.

They are an absolute danger to the rest of us.