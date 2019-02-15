Bad eggs have tarnished local builders doing the right thing

GOOD GUYS: CJ Home's' subcontractor tilers Jon Payne and Mark Maker with CJ Homes' sales manager, Steven O'Hanlon said they were happy working for them.

GOOD GUYS: CJ Home's' subcontractor tilers Jon Payne and Mark Maker with CJ Homes' sales manager, Steven O'Hanlon said they were happy working for them. Jann Houley

GIVEN our region's recent horror stories of builder collapses, it is understandable that people wishing to build a home would be wary.

According to local builder CJ Homes, the building industry is starting to suffer from the bad publicity generated by the misdeeds of fly-by-night shonky operators and builder collapses, who have destroyed trust in reputable building companies.

In response to The Morning Bulletin's on-going "Save our subbies” campaign, which wrote about local businesses and contractors left in the lurch of recent builder collapses including JM Kelly Group and Metro Homes, CJ Homes sales manager Steven O'Hanlon reached out to the Bully.

Mr O'Hanlon believed that people had lost sight of the fact that the majority of the local builders were out there doing the right thing and now were too scared to entrust them with the responsibility of constructing their new homes.

"Over January, there were 17 enquiries with one leading to a building contract,” Mr O'Hanlon said.

"The people are scared out there because they are reading about all this stuff in the papers and the media, all the bad publicity, it frightens the market place.”

Since establishing themselves in Rockhampton eight years ago, Mr O'Hanlon said CJ Homes had maintained their integrity by not under-quoting jobs, using quality materials and like clockwork paying their sub-contractors every fortnight and their suppliers monthly.

He said it was the builder bankruptcies, followed by widespread media coverage, along with a tightening in bank lending practices that were leading to a decline in the construction new properties around CQ.

This shrinking pipeline of work was bad news for everybody in the community given that over a hundred businesses were either directly or indirectly involved in the construction of each property.

Brisbane-based CJ Homes founder and director Jyri Hopia said while he was honest and upfront, refusing to engage in price wars, it was unfortunate they were being tarnished by the minority doing the wrong thing.

"We do the right thing, there's a fair few other builders that doing the right thing as well, but then you get the crooks in the industry,” Mr Hopia said.

"You've had three or four of them go broke in the last few years, they're just crooks ripping off people, they should be locked up.”

To avoid failing prey to "crooks”, he suggested people wishing to build their homes did their homework first.

"Build with a reputable builder who has been around for longer than four or five years,” he said.

"Don't go for the free gimmicks, free pool, free shed, because nothing for free,

"You can't keep giving free stuff away because you'll end up going broke.”

He also suggested customers checked out the builders licence on the Queensland Building and Construction Commission website and read the product reviews.

"But don't be scared of committing to build with a builder, as long as you've done your homework, you should be alright,” he said.

He offered access to review CJ Homes' operations including payment history for both suppliers and subcontractors, a list of current works sites and complete access to all trades and suppliers to show they were doing the right thing by their workers and the community.

Visiting a CJ Homes work-site, tiler Jon Payne told The Morning Bulletin he very sorry for tradies who are being ripped off.

"I've been in that pit, I've (allegedly) been ripped off by JM Kellys recently,” Mr Payne said.

"I've got nothing bad to say about CJ homes, they pay the bills every fortnight, nothing but nice things, it's all good. 2019 should be a better year.”