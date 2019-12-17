Bad news for CQ man flown home after motorbike crash

BAD NEWS: Jason Mitchell was told he will lose his foot after returning home from a week in a Phuket hospital.

ONE step forward has sent Stanage Bay man Jason Mitchell, who “severed his foot in half” in a Thailand traffic crash, down a different path in life.

Days after returning home from a week in a Phuket hospital, doctors at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital told him he would lose his foot.

Jason’s left leg will be amputated from his knee down to allow for a prosthetic to be fitted.

His mum, Tina Mitchell, said he was coming to terms with losing his foot.

“He went through a variety of emotions to process it and he’s finally realised that’s what it’s got to be,” Mrs Mitchell said.

Despite Phuket doctors being able to re-assemble his foot “to look like a foot”, bones lost in the accident have prevented Australian doctors from saving it.

“It’s just not workable,” she said.

“He’s had lots of doctors look at him and there’s no skin on the foot.

“There’s nothing to rebuild there because there’s so much missing in the middle.”

Jason’s foot was injured when the motorbike he was riding and a car collided on December 7. While he will never feel the sand between his toes of his left foot again, Mrs Mitchell is grateful his injuries weren’t worse.

“I was just glad to get home - it could’ve been a lot worse,” she said.

“It will change his life and there will be certain things where he will adapt to the situation. There is a long road ahead of him.”

His foot will be amputated within the next three days and then he will spend a month in hospital recovering, according to Mrs Mitchell.

A GoFundMe page created to help pay for the thousands of dollars in medical and transportation costs has raised almost $7,000 since Tuesday, December 10.

He won’t be home for Christmas but thanks to the fundraiser he is feeling the love and support of his friends and family from afar.