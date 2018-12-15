Bad 'pain' blamed for patient slapping Rocky nurse

A ROCKHAMPTON emergency department nurse was "humiliated and violated” by a patient she was trying to help.

Rachael Rae Reid, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assaulting a public officer.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the senior registered nurse was working at Rockhampton Hospital on September 9 when Reid attended the emergency department at 5.45am.

She said Reid was sick and vomited on the floor of the waiting room where the nurse attended and gave her an injection in her leg to stop the vomiting.

The court heard the nurse had applied a saturation monitor on Reid's finger and was taking her blood pressure when the patient starting yelling at the nurse, threw the monitor device at her and slapped her arm.

"She felt humiliated and violated,” Ms King said.

Defence lawyer Mitch Jamieson tendered an apology letter on behalf of Ms Reid for the nurse, which magistrate Cameron Press took issue with.

"It's much more impressive if a person undertakes an apology themselves before they go to court,” Mr Press commented.

"When it's produced on the day of sentence, one can't help feel it's being produced for penalty purpose.”

Mr Jamieson said Reid, who had worked for the Department of Families up until three years ago, had been a victim of an assault herself.

He said she did not recall the assault on the nurse, claiming it was because of severe pain.

However, Mr Jamieson said once Reid saw the evidence, she felt remorse and had sought help for anger management.

Mr Press ordered Reid to 12months' probation and no conviction was recorded.