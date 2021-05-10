Bad start: Yeppoon Swans captain blew .172

A day of drinking to celebrate being named captain of his Yeppoon Swans Aussie Rules team ended badly for Jack James Bailey.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to high-range drink-driving.

The court heard that Bailey had attended a Yeppoon Swans open day where he was named captain, and a day of celebratory drinking ended with him trying to drive home in a mate’s car.

At 1.35am on April 17, police intercepted Bailey driving on Appleton Drive and after a random breath test, he returned a blood alcohol contentr reading of .172.

The court heard Bailey, an apprentice builder, was trying to drive just 3km to his residence and could have walked the distance.

It was told Bailey had a “very limited” traffic history but was not able to apply for a restricted work licence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale accepted a submission this offending was out of character for Bailey.

“You cannot afford to make this mistake again,” she told him.

Bailey was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.

