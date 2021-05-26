Menu
Dozens of people deemed to be bad tenants have won their fight to remain in social housing.
News

Bad tenants get second chance in state housing

by Jessica Marszalek
26th May 2021 4:20 PM
NEARLY 80 lots of bad tenants have won their fight to stay in social housing despite the government finding their behaviour out of line.

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman revealed the Queensland Government had needed to take 207 matters to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal in the three years to March this year, but only won 131 of those cases.

She said the vast majority of people living in public housing were good neighbours.

But the state did seek to terminate rental agreements for tenants found harassing, intimidating or verbally abusing others, who are a "serious nuisance" to their neighbours or "recklessly endanger" them.

They can also be ousted if they interfere "with the reasonable peace, comfort or privacy" of neighbours.

Ms Fentiman said its "person-centred services aimed at keeping people in their tenancies and not become homeless".

She said that approach had seen a 26 per cent decrease in tenancy behaviour complaints between 2018-19 and 2019-20.

 

