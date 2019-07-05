Menu
Crime
Crime

Bad traffic record from RBT and drug drive intercepts

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
5th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
A WOMAN who had her licence disqualified for drug driving in February thought her licence had only been suspended and therefore did not renew it after the disqualification period ended.

Terri-Lee Proctor pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving unlicensed and being a repeat offender.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Proctor was intercepted for a random breath test on Lucas St, Gracemere, at 1am on May 24 and checks revealed her licence had expired.

Proctor told the court she thought her licence had been suspended, not disqualified, which was why she hadn't gone to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to renew it.

Magistrate Cameron Press said for a young person, she was building up a bad record, which included not wearing a seat belt, drug driving and unlicensed driving.

Proctor was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

