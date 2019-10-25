Baden-Clay accused of bizarre jail assault

Gerard Baden Clay has been accused of assaulting a prison officer by “inappropriately” touching him on the backside.

Gerard Baden Clay has been accused of assaulting a prison officer by “inappropriately” touching him on the backside.

WIFE-murderer Gerard Baden-Clay has been accused of assaulting a prison officer by "inappropriately" touching him on the backside in a bizarre prison incident, officers say.

The Courier-Mail has been told the alleged assault - which could be investigated by police - happened at Wolston jail yesterday morning.

It's unclear how the event unfolded, however the male officer is understood to have spoken to Baden-Clay immediately after he was touched.

"It will be alleged that the officer was conducting a muster of prisoners when a 49-year-old man touched him inappropriately," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"The officer, who was uninjured, immediately challenged the prisoner.

"After a review of CCTV and other evidence, the incident was categorised as assault."

Gerard Baden Clay has been accused of assaulting a prison officer by “inappropriately” touching him on the backside.

The officer was offered support by QCS management after the incident and Baden-Clay was placed on a safety order restricting him to his cell.

The Courier-Mail understands management at the jail were unhappy about the incident and launched an internal investigation which is still underway.

The Corrective Services Investigation Unit of the Queensland Police Service could be tasked with investigating if the officer makes a formal complaint.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time," the QCS statement said.

The alleged incident occurred at Wolston Correctional Centre.

"They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

Baden-Clay was jailed in 2014 for a minimum of 15 years for murdering his wife Allison.

She disappeared from the couple's Brookfield home in April 2012 and her body was found 10 days later under the Kholo Creek Bridge at Anstead.

The former real estate agent has been jailed with other murderers, sex offenders and criminals at Wolston prison at Wacol.

When asked about the incident involving Baden-Clay a QCS spokeswoman said "we do not identify prisoners".

"The matter is still being investigated," she said.

"The prisoner was placed on a safety order while this process occurs."