Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug ice allegedly found inside car driving on Bruce Hwy

27th Nov 2018 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER was allegedly busted with the drug ice in his car after he was stopped by police in Howard.

Police from Howard station intercepted the silver commodore travelling along the Bruce Hwy on November 24 at about 5pm.

As a result of the intercept police spoke with the 45-year-old male driver from Calliope and a search was conducted of the vehicle.

As a result of the search police allegedly located a bag containing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 24 next year. 

bruce highway fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Magistrate urges woman to sober up for children and be a mum

    premium_icon Magistrate urges woman to sober up for children and be a mum

    Crime 'If you can't stop drinking, I'm sure your offending won't stop' magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said.

    • 28th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Significant repairs under way for Rocky street

    Significant repairs under way for Rocky street

    News OVER $1 million to be spent on road repairs

    Rocky strikes up friendship agreement with Chinese city

    Rocky strikes up friendship agreement with Chinese city

    News THE agreement comes after a council-led trade mission last year

    Rockhampton set to swelter through heatwave

    premium_icon Rockhampton set to swelter through heatwave

    Weather SEVERE fire restriction set for region during heatwave

    Local Partners