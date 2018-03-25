Bag of drugs left behind by associate

A MOTHER claims an associate dropped by her house while she was getting her children ready for school and left behind a bag with drugs and utensils without her knowledge.

When police carried out a search warrant on her Frenchville home on February 2, they found a black backpack containing 18.1 grams of cannabis, a water pipe, grinder and 10 grams of a substance in clip seal bags.

Krista Leah Dimech pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to drug possession charges as a result.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Dimech told police she was unaware it was illegal to possess marijuana and she didn't know how the backpack came to be in the bedroom.

Duty lawyer Matthew Heelan said the mother of four found the bag in her house after dropping her children at school the day the associate turned up.

"She was at home getting her kids ready for school when the man turned up with the backpack,” he said.

"She knew what would be in the backpack and told him to leave.

"She didn't realise he'd left the bag behind and when she got home from dropping the kids at school, she found it and foolishly hid it in her bedroom.”

Magistrate Catherine Benson ordered Dimech to a two-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for eight months.