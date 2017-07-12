Bag of puppies found dumped beside Livingstone road

These puppies were found dumped on the side of the road in Taroomball on Tuesday.

A BAG full of puppies dumped beside a busy Livingstone region road has spurred a desperate plea for public help.

A photo of the six puppies was shared on the Lost Pet Coordinator Rockhampton Region Facebook page yesterday morning, after the pups were found on the side of Tanby Rd, Taroomball.

"Fortunately someone discovered them and they are now safe with the RSPCA,” they posted.

"It's such a busy road, did anyone see a bag being put on the side of the road?”

Administration are hopeful the puppies will find a loving home once they are made available on the RSPCA Adoption page.

They asked if anyone was aware of a litter of puppies born recently, and urged people do their part to help abandoned animals.

One of the puppies found dumped in Taroomball Rd on Tuesday.

"Please people, if you see a garbage bag or box lying by the road, please please stop and check its contents,” they said.

"Phone a vet, phone the RSPCA or the police.

"This is happening far too often.”

The Lost Pet Coordinators were unable to provide further information on the breed or number of puppies dumped as they did not have direct contact with the finder.

They advised the RSPCA were now dealing with the matter.

The Morning Bulletin have attempted to contact the RSPCA and will update with further details when available.