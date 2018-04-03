Bag snatched from Rocky fast-food venue

Three police cars and around six officers were on a man hunt yesterday afternoon when a man stole a handbag from a woman from a food outlet.

Three police cars and around six officers were on a man hunt yesterday afternoon when a man stole a handbag from a woman from a food outlet. Melanie Plane

POLICE were on a man hunt today after a man stole a handbag from a food outlet in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police Service were called to investigate an alleged stealing and pursued a man in North Rockhampton.

Around three police cars were on the lookout for a man in black shorts and a white t-shirt around 2.56pm on Moores Creek Rd.

Reports indicate the man ditched the stolen back in a creek before taking off on foot which had around $60 in it.

Several officers were seen on the corner on the corner of Moroes Creek Rd and Musgrave St and more around 100m ahead.

Police requested the dog squad to track him down.

It is unknown whether the offender is in police custody.

More to come.