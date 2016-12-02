Bags and bags of community support

Kristy Leibinger became so emotional when she arrived to pick up donations for Share the Dignity's #itsinthebag campaign she was on the verge of tears.

"I got teary when I saw the bags...everyone, one way or another, is doing it tough, but the fact that everyone can manage to find that little bit extra to give, it's just amazing, that people can be so selfless” Kirsty told The Morning Bulletin on Thursday.

"Personally, I thought 100 would be good for the area, and I think after seeing what's here today, we are well beyond 100”.

Kirsty, who is a volunteer for Share the Dignity, is taking part in their #itsinthebag campaign for the first time, which asks for donations of unused handbags, filled with useful items for women in need.

risty Leibinger, Jo Keleher and Dale Trott load up bags donated for \"It's In The Bag\". Allan Reinikka ROK011216aitsinth

"This is my first time working on it's in the bag and it just been phenomenal, like I was thinking we would get maybe 20 bags overall, but the fact that people have been donating more than 20 individually is amazing,” Kristy said.

Kristy said one of the reasons she was so inspired to start volunteering for Share the Dignity was becasue she couln't imagine what it would be like to not have access to items that we normally take for granted.

"The reason it struck me so personally was because I am a woman, and I would have never contemplated about what a woman's needs are when you can't provide it for yourself,” she said.

"It's something that we can't help, there is nothing we can do about our monthly cycle, so it's something to me that is important to make people more aware of”.

After the bags have been collected, Kristy said they would be taken to different charities around the region that registered and will be given to women in need.

Kristy said that tems such as sanitary pads, tampons, shampoo, conditioner and toothbrushes are all items that are great gift ideas for the bags.