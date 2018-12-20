Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bail decision for Cairns lawyer on drug charges

by Janessa Ekert
20th Dec 2018 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS lawyer accused of being a tactician for a major Far North drug syndicate has been granted bail.

Former Cairns Crown Prosecutor Roger Griffith is facing six charges including trafficking ice and cannabis, perverting the course of justice, money laundering and burglary.

Roger Griffith has faced Cairns Magistrates Court on drug charges. PICTURE: RYAN LYNCH
Roger Griffith has faced Cairns Magistrates Court on drug charges. PICTURE: RYAN LYNCH

Brisbane Magistrate Bronwyn Springer said that while the prosecution case "was not a weak case by any means", Mr Griffith was presumed to be innocent.

It is alleged the offending occurred between mid 2016 and November last year while Mr Griffith was acting as a barrister for a man accused of being a king pin in a Far Northern criminal organisation.

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard the 54-year-old had no criminal history and was not in a show cause situation.

Mr Griffith was granted bail on a number of conditions including surrendering his passport and reporting to police twice a week.

The matter is adjourned for committal mention is February next year.

cairns editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    premium_icon High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    News Defendant denies witness account he had been drinking at the time of the crash and had been at the pub to get more alcohol

    Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    premium_icon Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    News "The coffee sachets were a bit of a treat for the two of us"

    Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    premium_icon Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    Crime Jury returns some verdicts on sexual and common assault charges

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Police stopped the female driver on her way to a Woorabinda funeral

    Local Partners