Crime

Bail denied after man fails to appear in court four times

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
A man who breached his bail by failing to appear in court four times also drove while disqualified, was busted with a knife in a public place and was charged with drug offences.

John Andrew Leisha, 39, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 4.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Leisha had casual employment, was engaged with mental health services and received a depot injection fortnightly.

She said he had a long plea date set for April 19.

Ms Legrady said he would live at his Biloela address.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Leisha’s 14-page criminal record contained many fail to appear in court convictions and he did not comply with court orders.

He deemed Leisha an unacceptable risk of reoffending and denied him bail.

