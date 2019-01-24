Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Bail denied for Burnett Highway arson accused

Kerri-Anne Mesner
24th Jan 2019 3:00 AM
A MAN accused of deliberately lighting grass fires on the Burnett Highway, when fire bans were in place, has had a second bail application refused.

Caszuo Wesley Selwyn Dennis Conlon, 27, was taken into police custody after a fire was lit at Bouldercombe about 11.30am on December 2.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven made a bail application yesterday, saying there were three changes in circumstances - a mental health diagnoses and treatment, his proposed bail address at the Gold Coast and he has now spent 54 days in custody.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke was not satisfied and Conlon was remanded in custody. The next court mention is February 1.

