Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Bail denied for man with three serious assault convictions

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of breaching a domestic violence order and carrying out a common assault act was on bail for assault occasioning bodily harm – and has three AOBH convictions on his history.

The man, 24, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 15.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client would be contesting the DV breach and common assault charge, but would plead guilty to the breach of bail.

He said his client claimed he had gone to speak with the alleged victim about rumours about him, he accused her of starting.

Mr Gimbert said his client claimed they only verbally argued and no violence was involved.

He said his client accepted he breached bail, misunderstanding the condition of not to drink alcohol at his mother’s house.

Mr Gimbert submitted if his client were found guilty of the charges, he would be looking at a suspended 12 month prison term.

However, police prosecutor Madison Kurtz suggested the defendant would be looking at a 12 month to 18 month prison term.

She said the defendant had three prior AOBH convictions and two DV convictions.

Ms Kurtz said he also had an escape lawful custody conviction on his history.

The defendant was on a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offending.

His bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until October 20 at Longreach Magistrates Court.

tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Jockey Club tracking towards economic recovery

        Premium Content Rockhampton Jockey Club tracking towards economic recovery

        News Plenty of CQ’s small businesses have cashed in on Queensland Government grants to kick start the region’s economic recovery.

        Western CQ town left cashless after ATM destruction

        Premium Content Western CQ town left cashless after ATM destruction

        Crime Barcaldine mayor takes swing at “low-life parasite” behaviour.

        New judge known for ‘no nonsense’ approach to justice

        Premium Content New judge known for ‘no nonsense’ approach to justice

        Local Faces New judge warned of ‘the ill-intentioned and ill-informed to make scurrilous...

        Dream start for new owner at Yeppoon races

        Premium Content Dream start for new owner at Yeppoon races

        Horses Meanwhile, Barachiel makes it win number 12 at Tuesday meeting.