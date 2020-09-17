Bail denied for man with three serious assault convictions

A MAN accused of breaching a domestic violence order and carrying out a common assault act was on bail for assault occasioning bodily harm – and has three AOBH convictions on his history.

The man, 24, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 15.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client would be contesting the DV breach and common assault charge, but would plead guilty to the breach of bail.

He said his client claimed he had gone to speak with the alleged victim about rumours about him, he accused her of starting.

Mr Gimbert said his client claimed they only verbally argued and no violence was involved.

He said his client accepted he breached bail, misunderstanding the condition of not to drink alcohol at his mother’s house.

Mr Gimbert submitted if his client were found guilty of the charges, he would be looking at a suspended 12 month prison term.

However, police prosecutor Madison Kurtz suggested the defendant would be looking at a 12 month to 18 month prison term.

She said the defendant had three prior AOBH convictions and two DV convictions.

Ms Kurtz said he also had an escape lawful custody conviction on his history.

The defendant was on a suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offending.

His bail was refused and he was remanded in custody until October 20 at Longreach Magistrates Court.