Bail denied for woman accused of alleged stabbing

Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

A WOMAN has appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, charged with wounding with intent to maim and disfigure after allegedly stabbing a man in North Rockhampton on Saturday.

Arwa Valmai Dolar is accused of being on dangerous drugs at a Kirkellen St home and involved in a verbal argument with a 61-year-old Berserker man she described as being in "loose relationship” with, when she allegedly armed herself with multiple knives and stabbed the man just below his left eye.

The 42-year-old woman fled the scene but was found later by police in possession of four knives.

The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment and the court heard he had since been flown to Brisbane to see an eye specialist, who will determine the extent of the damage and potential of his eyesight.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the court Ms Dolar was currently on bail for charges including grievous bodily harm, which related to another stabbing where she allegedly stabbed her brother in the chest and allegations she held a knife to another victim's throat with intent to kill after taking dangerous drugs.

The court heard she had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and a secondary diagnosis of mental behavioural disorder due to substance abuse.

Ms Dolar's defence lawyer told the court she had already served about 100 days in pre-sentence custody in relation to the grievous bodily harm charge.

Mr Clarke said bail conditions were not sufficient to outweigh the serious concerns.

Ms Dolar interrupted the proceedings, saying "my mum is in a nursing home, I don't know how long she has got until she dies”.

"I can't be in prison when my mum dies, please,” she pleaded before being forcibly removed from the courtroom.

Magistrate Clarke ordered all bail be revoked and adjourned the matter until March 13, 2019. Ms Dolar remains in custody.