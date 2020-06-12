Menu

The pair charged with manslaughter after a toddler was found dead in mini-van have had their bail extended.
Crime

Bail extended for care workers charged over toddler's death

by Peter Carruthers
12th Jun 2020 6:57 AM
THE pair charged with manslaughter after a toddler was found dead in mini-van have had their bail extended.

In February, three-year-old Maliq (Meeky) Nicholas Floyd Namok-Malamoo was found dead in a Goodstart Early Learning vehicle at an Edmonton childcare centre.

Goodstart Early Learning employee Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, from Manunda has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old boy who was found in a hot van at Edmonton. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
In the Cairns Magistrates Court earlier this week, co-accused Dionne Grills, 34, and Michael Lewis, 45, were not required to front Magistrate Joe Pinder for legal teams to identify outstanding items from the brief of evidence.

In the case of Ms Grills, forensic DNA results, GIS mapping, a timeline, pathology statements and three police statements are yet to be submitted.

Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis (centre), 45, has charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old boy allegedly left on a bus. Glenn Lewis, 45, leaving the Cairns watch house with his solicitor Derek Perkins during an earlier court appearance. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
The results of the DNA forensic results are likely to be made available to the defendant within six weeks, with the other items expected earlier.

A partial brief was disclosed in the case of Mr Lewis on May 22, however the same items were missing from the accused man's brief of evidence.

Both Ms Grills and Mr Lewis were remanded for committal mention on August 12. Bail is to continue.

