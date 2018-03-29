Bail for man accused of tapping on servo window with knife

SCARY ORDEAL: CCTV footage shows a masked person knocking on the door with a large kitchen knife at a Bundy servo.

A MAN accused of the attempted armed robbery of a Bundaberg fuel station has been granted bail just moments after pleading guilty to unrelated fraud and stealing charges.

Andrew John Davis appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court after being charged with attempted robbery, which police allege he committed on February 24.

Earlier this month the NewsMail released CCTV footage (pictured) from Freedom Fuels service station that showed a person, their face completely concealed, tap on the window with what appeared to be a knife.

The service station attendant refused to open the door and the masked person fled the scene without making any attempt to access the store.

On Thursday, Davis was granted bail on a single count of attempted armed robbery while armed after Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted he was a young man who "up until yesterday" had no criminal history and was at risk of serving more time than required even if convicted.

In granting bail, Ms Merrin said she was also mindful that Davis had been released on nine months probation after he pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing and two counts of fraud.

The court heard the 22-year-old admitted he stole a friend's bank card and withdrew $250 from an ATM in November last year.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt told the court earlier this month Davis also arranged to sell a Ford Falcon ute, which didn't belong to him, for $1000.

Despite receiving the money in three payments, Davis never handed the car over.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said Davis made some "very poor choices" while under extreme financial stress after losing his job.

The court heard that, however, Davis's life was now more stable after he'd found a new job.

Davis was not required to plead to the attempted armed robbery charge. He was immediately released from custody, with the attempted armed robbery matter adjourned until May 24.