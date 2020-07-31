Bail granted to attend mother’s funeral

A MAN charged over trafficking drugs “over a substantial period of time” has had his bail granted in order to attend his mother’s funeral.

The man, who is also charged with breaching domestic violence orders, made a second bail application within 10 days in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 27.

Barrister Tom Polley said his client’s circumstances had changed since his first bail application about a fortnight prior.

OTHER COURT STORIES:

Driver’s lapse of attention for split second leads to crash

Fijian’s night on Jim Beam leads to brush with the law

Drunk man’s threat to harm with baseball bat, knives

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he recalled the defendant’s mother had been ill when the defendant made a bail application 10 days prior.

The court heard the defendant, 45, could live with his father at Upper Ulam and that his mother had died on July 20 with the funeral set for July 28.

Mr Clarke said one of the alleged DV offences involved the defendant driving at 130km/hr with the victim in the car.

The defendant’s criminal record was brief and the last entry was more than 10 years ago.

Mr Polley said the defendant was able to provide a $5000 surety.

Mr Clarke said defendants were able to make arrangements with Corrective Services to attend funerals at the defendant’s cost for supervising officers.

Mr Polley said he was not aware of that possibility.

Mr Clarke said the allegations included the man trafficking “over a substantial period of time”, failing to appear in court and five breaches of DV orders with three alleged victims.

He granted bail with the condition of no illicit drugs and the defendant must report to Rockhampton police regularly.

The defendant’s matters will next be mentioned on August 26.