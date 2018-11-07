Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bail for man accused of bashing baby

Ross Irby
by
7th Nov 2018 12:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAD accused of assaulting his baby has been granted conditional bail after spending the weekend in the Ipswich police watch-house.

The Goodna man, 38, began a bail application in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday but this was adjourned part-heard to Monday.

It was then finalised to allow him bail after the magistrate received a medical report on the baby's injuries and other details.

Police opposed his bail.

The alleged offences occurred when the infant was eight weeks old.

The man is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a child at Goodna on February 3, 2017; and assaults causing bodily harm to a child between December 3, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

The infant's dad was charged after police received a detailed medical report on the infant's head injuries.

The court also heard both of the man's children had since been removed from their parents' care.

bail goodna grievous bodily harm ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    premium_icon PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    Politics EXCLUSIVE: Scott Morrison backs $1 billion nation-building infrastructure

    New report shows the chances of a tsunami hitting Yeppoon

    New report shows the chances of a tsunami hitting Yeppoon

    News Earthquake could generate a tsunami with consequences for Australia

    WATCH: Thief takes $8500 in brazen Rocky car yard hit

    WATCH: Thief takes $8500 in brazen Rocky car yard hit

    Crime VIDEO: Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers

    How can you avoid damage in a cyclone?

    premium_icon How can you avoid damage in a cyclone?

    News New research has found a new way to prevent cyclone damage

    Local Partners