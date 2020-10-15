Bail refused for alleged home invasion and ‘violent’ assault

A ROCKHAMPTON man had his bail application refused in court this week after allegedly being involved in a home invasion in company with weapons, where two victims were allegedly “violently” assaulted, and “significant” injuries were caused.

Steven Thomas Wegert appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and in company and one count each of enter dwelling by break at night with threat of violence and attempted armed robbery.

Mr Wegert’s lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client denied the four charges.

Ms Lynch said her client could reside with his sister, who was present in court, as well as comply with a curfew, submit to drug and alcohol testing and report to police daily.

She said the court could also impose a condition that her client does not contact either of the co-accused or victims.

The court heard Mr Wegert had a three-page criminal history and was on a five-year suspended sentence at the time of the alleged offences.

He also faced three additional charges, which were one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils and contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Jess King was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Wegert, describing the offences as serious and the prosecution case as strong.

Ms King said the two victims of the assault suffered fractures to the face and chipped teeth.

She said there was direct evidence in the form of formal statements from the victims to what had allegedly occurred, as well as strong circumstantial evidence linking Mr Wegert to the alleged offending.

“There is CCTV footage from a taxi which dropped him at The Frenchville Sports Club, which is close to where the victim’s residence was,” she said.

“That taxi was directed to stop at the back of that location.

“We then have the evidence from the victims as to what occurred at their address.

“There was also a police dog track that led police to a location at the back of Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre where clothing had been discarded by one of the co-offenders, who told police he was the only one involved. He said he had then gotten into a car and left. “CCTV footage which has been obtained from Stockland shows three men getting into that car about 10 minutes after the assault and the defendant is identified by that footage.

“A search warrant executed at his sisters address, his proposed bail address, revealed clothing that he was wearing during that second set of CCTV footage.”

She said Mr Wegert was facing a significant term of imprisonment and she had concerns he would interfere with witnesses.

“There are no conditions the court could impose to prevent the defendant from committing further offences or interfering with witnesses and he should be remanded in custody,” she said.

Magistrate Jason Schubert agreed with the prosecution and refused to grant Mr Wegert bail.

Mr Wegert’s matter was adjourned to December 9 and full briefs of evidence were ordered.